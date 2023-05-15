Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

