Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $212,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.