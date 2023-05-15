Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $212,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
