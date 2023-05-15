8,113 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 120,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $25.91 on Monday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

