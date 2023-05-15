Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

