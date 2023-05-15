Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

