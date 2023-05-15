LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Titan Machinery worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.0 %

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of TITN opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

