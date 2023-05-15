Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

