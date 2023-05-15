Benchmark Boosts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $8.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.99.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GETY opened at $6.14 on Friday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.