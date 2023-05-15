Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

