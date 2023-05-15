Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,619,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

