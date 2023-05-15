JMP Securities Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $115.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.17.
Haemonetics Price Performance
Haemonetics stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.
Institutional Trading of Haemonetics
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.