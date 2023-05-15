JMP Securities Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $115.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

