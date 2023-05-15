LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NETGEAR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at $802,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock worth $141,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $403.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

