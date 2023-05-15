BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCBP stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Ryan Blake purchased 4,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Ryan Blake bought 4,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $64,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Roque Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $360,870 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

