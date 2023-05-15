LSV Asset Management Buys 400 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after buying an additional 103,966 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $88.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.