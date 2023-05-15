LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christine H. H. Camp acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393 and have sold 9,228 shares worth $159,788. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPF opened at $13.55 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

