LSV Asset Management Buys 16,946 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Varex Imaging worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.8 %

VREX stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Stories

