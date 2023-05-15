LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 261,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 166,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $17.88 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

