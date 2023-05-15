LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,055,799 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

