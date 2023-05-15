LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,011 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 160,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 311,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

