LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

