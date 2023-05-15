The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Buckle by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.