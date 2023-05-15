LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,535 shares of company stock worth $6,084,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

