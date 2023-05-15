LSV Asset Management Has $775,000 Stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MERC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Mercer International



Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Further Reading

