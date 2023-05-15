Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) recently:

5/12/2023 – Glacier Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $34.00.

5/4/2023 – Glacier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/24/2023 – Glacier Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $40.00.

4/24/2023 – Glacier Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $47.00.

4/21/2023 – Glacier Bancorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Glacier Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Glacier Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

GBCI opened at $27.49 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

