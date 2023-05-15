Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $23,250.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
