Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Acquires $28,600.22 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

