Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Acquires $28,600.22 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Independent Bank Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.