Insider Buying: Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,318.15 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of Agenus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $495.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

