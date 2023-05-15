Insider Buying: Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,318.15 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of Agenus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $495.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

