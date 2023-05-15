BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.1 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BTBIF opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

