Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Insider Acquires A$44,850.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) insider David Harrison bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,850.00 ($30,510.20).

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

