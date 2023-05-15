Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Acquires $48,060.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of THFF opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $391.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Financial by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

