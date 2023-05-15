Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Acquires $48,060.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of THFF opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $391.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
