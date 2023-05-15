Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Declines By 17.4%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYDGF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $175.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $183.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27.

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

