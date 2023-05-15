BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $45.74 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BAWAG Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

See Also

