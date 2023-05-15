Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in April

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.9 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 1.5 %

BKHPF opened at $8.77 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

