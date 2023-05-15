Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 22.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

