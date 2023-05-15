Head-To-Head Comparison: Reed’s (REED) & Its Peers

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.22, indicating that their average share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|109
|540
|981
|69
|2.59
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$50.78 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.25
|Reed’s Competitors
|$70.74 billion
|$444.17 million
|13.53
Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
