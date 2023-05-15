Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.44%.

TELUS Profile



TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

