Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $293,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

