Needham & Company LLC Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $106.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

