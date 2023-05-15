Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 145 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,982,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.