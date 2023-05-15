Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 347 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

