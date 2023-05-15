Capital One Financial Raises Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $20.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Capital One Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $283.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.