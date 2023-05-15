Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.34% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $33.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

