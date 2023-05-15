Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE LGO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.96. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.48 million, a PE ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
