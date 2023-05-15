Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Largo Stock Performance

NYSE LGO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.96. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.48 million, a PE ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

About Largo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Largo by 16.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Largo by 84.1% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

