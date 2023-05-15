Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.
Airgain Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
