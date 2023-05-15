Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Airgain Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

