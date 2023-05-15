Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Purchases $51,850.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,892.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Walter Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.