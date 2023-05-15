CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 0.9 %

CCLP stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

