Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 305 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $142.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

