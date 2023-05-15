Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $282,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,682,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.