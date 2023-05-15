Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $274,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

