Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,811 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

